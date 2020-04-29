Marilyn M. Arndorfer

Marilyn May Arndorfer, 69, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.

Per Marilyn’s wishes, her body has been cremated, and a private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.