Marilyn J. Meyer

Marilyn Joanne “Mary Jo” Meyer, 88, of Clear Lake, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mary Jo was born Oct. 28, 1933, on the family farm in Ventura. The daughter of Orel and Grace (Cooper) Hoel, she was raised on a small family farm and attended school in Ventura. During High School she played sports, as well as the marimba, which she was very attached to. Eventually, Mary Jo married the love of her life, Jim Meyer. From this loving union three children were born. Together Mary Jo and Jim raised their family on a turkey farm where they taught their children responsibilities at a young age. When Mary Jo wasn’t busy being a farm wife, she was active at the Redeemer Lutheran Church as an organist, Sunday School teacher, and she assisted during Bible School. She currently was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. In later years, she was a crossing guard at Lincoln School, which she really enjoyed doing.

Mary Jo had great time management skills, and was one to never quit celebrating the little moments. For being 88 years old, Mary Jo was still independent, she still had a flower garden that could’ve been pictured in a magazine. In her younger years, Mary Jo was known to work hard and didn’t mind getting dirty every now and then. Her family truly kept her going, she loved them all unconditionally and supported them in any way possible. Being a keeper of a turkey farm, she had great respect for animals, not just turkeys, but all kinds of animals.

Those left to cherish memories of Mary Jo are her children, Candace, Bradley (Nancy) and Timothy; one granddaughter, Kathryn (Taylor) Klundt; one great-grandson, Oliver; and another great-grandchild is expected in May; as well as extended family members and friends.

Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; both of her parents; parents-in-law; and a son-in-law, Danny Vasquez.

Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.