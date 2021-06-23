Marietta Muchow passed away in Broken Arrow, Okla. on Oct. 6, 2020, due to the complications of COVID-19.

The family is planning a memorial service at the Postville Cemetery on Sept. 5, at 1:30 p.m.

Marietta was born in Frankville, Iowa, to Walter and Esther (Hangartner) Van Wey on Nov. 19, 1933, the second of five Van Wey children. Marietta attended Frankville Village School and Postville Community School. On Aug. 12, 1951 Marietta married Keith Sander Muchow at The Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. Marietta and Keith had five children, Connie, Carolyn, James, Lisa and Scott.

Marietta and Keith lived briefly in the Postville/Waukon area before moving to Waterloo, Iowa, where they resided for 20 plus years. Keith’s career as a commercial pilot led them to live in Broken Arrow and Texas before moving to Forest City/Clear Lake, where they both worked for Winnebago Industries. Sadly, soon after both had retired, Keith passed away from cancer on Jan. 13, 2008. Marietta stayed in Clear Lake until failing health kept her from living alone. She then lived with her son, Jim, in Broken Arrow for several years and then lived with her daughter, Lisa, in Coweta, Okla. for her last few years.

Marietta is survived by her children, Carolyn Muchow, of Peoria, Az., James (Reva) Muchow, of Broken Arrow, and Lisa (Dana) Muchow-King, of Coweta; grandchildren, Tyler (Kara) Wilson, Aubin (Josh) Wilson Reed, Austin (Karina) King, Hannah King and Audrey Elliott Muchow. Marietta left seven great-grandchildren; and is also survived by a brother, Ron (Betsy) Van Wey, of Madison, Wis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; daughter, Connie (Mike) Muchow Wilson; son, Scott (Susan Elliott) Muchow; sisters, Arliss Aschebrook and Janice Brainard; and brother, Howard Van Wey.