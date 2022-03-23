Main Avenue trees discussed

A good number of trees were taken down as part of Main Avenue reconstruction in the past few years. While we wait for the third and final phase, from 14th to 8th Street, the City Council gave the green light for replanting to begin on the 14th to 20th Street stretch in the near future. The City plans to replant even more trees than were lost in the project. Thirty-two trees are proposed. Property owners will be contacted for their thoughts on late spring planting along the City right of way between the street and sidewalk. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.