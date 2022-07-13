Main Avenue reconstruction begins

Construction on the 3rd and final phase of the East Main Avenue Street Reconstruction Project began Monday, July 11. Wicks Construction, of Decorah, is the general contractor for the work, which will take place from 14th Street to 8th Street. The project includes new sanitary sewer, watermain and storm sewer improvements, as well as new street lighting and roadway and sidewalk paving. Paving is anticipated this fall. East Main Avenue reconstruciton began in 2017.

-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.