M-R announces more winners in Renaissance ticket giveaway

Four more local families will be enjoying the 2021 Minnesota Renaissance Festival as winners in the Mirror-Reporter’s weekly contest.  

The second of three drawings for tickets was held Friday and two tickets were awarded to four winners: Dave and Polly Suntken, Sandy Dillavou, Nathan Verhalen and Geri Matz. 

Tickets may be picked up at the Reporter office weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you didn’t win, there’s one more chance. 

An advertisement in this week’s paper features a question that can be answered by reading this week’s paper.  Answer the question and return the entry to the Mirror-Reporter.  Limit two tickets per family.  Each ticket is valued at $25.95.  Correct answers to our contest will be accepted in person, through the mail, Facebook Messenger, or email to info@clreporter.com., with a deadline of 3 p.m. Friday.  No phone call entries will be accepted.

A drawing will be held Friday and the first four correct entries will each receive two tickets.  Winners will be contacted.  

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival takes place Aug. 21-Oct. 3.

