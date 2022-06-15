Luyobya and Conway named to All-NCC soccer teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Travaughn Luyobya and Mitchel Conway have been named to the first All-North Central Conference boys soccer teams.

Luyobya, a junior, was the Lions’ leading scorer. He scored 13 goals on 29 shot attempts, for a 45 percent average. In 14 games he also made six assists.

“Travaughn has been our target forward for the last two years racking up 19 goals in 2021 and 13 goals this year. His strength and speed have been huge assets for him going up against big defenders and double teams,” said Coach Zach Hall. “His hard work off the ball making runs and understanding of the game improved greatly this year as his assists doubled from three to six.”

Conway, a senior, was the leader of the Lion’s defensive unit. During his 15 NCC games, he took one shot on goal and scored.

“Mitchel has been our rock on the defense line for the last two years playing every game his junior and senior year which makes it even more impressive, as he was back from a foot injury from last fall and wasn’t sure if he was even going to be able to play this year,” said Coach Hall. “With several different defensive line personnel combinations of underclassman due to injury and eligibility, Mitchel has led the back line with his leadership, doing whatever was asked of him, and his soccer IQ and hard work helped post four shutout wins this year.”