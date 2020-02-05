Lucille A. Milhous

Lucille A. “Lucy” Milhous, 99, of Clear Lake and formerly of Ventura, passed from this life on Feb. 2, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery beside her husband, Max.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.

Lucy was born on July 27, 1920, in Kesley, Iowa, to parents, Christian and Alma (Lindflott) Helm. They moved to Ventura when she was two years old, and she had lived there until moving to Courtyard Assisted Living in Clear Lake 10 years ago. She graduated from Ventura High School with the Class of 1937. Lucy married Max Milhous on Aug. 26, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake. She worked at the Ventura State Bank and later worked part-time at the Ventura Post Office.

Lucy liked to play cards and bingo and followed all sports on TV. She also bowled in her younger years. She was a wonderful wife and mother and always put others before herself.

Lucy is survived by her loving daughter, Teri Milhous Zirbel and son-in-law, Charlie Zirbel, of Mason City and The Villages, Fla.; granddaughter, Christina Bayse Omasta, of Wimauma, Fla.; grandson, Jeremy Bayse, and wife, Lisa, of Williamsburg, Va.; six great-great grandchildren; and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Soph Helm; and her husband, Max, in 2000.

Lucy was a kind and gentle soul, and she will be missed.

The family would like to thank Carla Roberts and all of the staff at Courtyard Assisted Living, the staff at Oakwood Care Center, Dr. Tracy Mixdorf, from Mercy Family Clinic, Hospice of North Iowa, and the staff at MercyOne, in Mason City, for their part in Lucy’s care.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.