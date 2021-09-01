Louetta J. Best

Louetta Jean Best, 76, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center under hospice care in Clear Lake after bravely battling cancer over the last year.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake with Rev. Josh Link officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:45 p.m.

In lieu of customary remembrances, please consider donation to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.