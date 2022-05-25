Lothar Meyer, 71, of Clear Lake passed away Sept. 3, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City..

A celebration of Lothar’s life will be held on June 4 at 10 a.m. at PM Park, 15297 Raney Drive, Clear Lake.

Lothar will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coe College Meyer Wildernes Field Station (WFS) Endowment or the Clear Lake Evening Lions.

For Clear Lake Evening Lions donations please send checks payable to Clear Lake Evening Lions with Lothar Meyer Memorial in the memo line to: Clear Lake Evening Lions, PO Box 527, Clear Lake, IA 50428

For Coe College Meyer Wilderness Field Station (WFS) Endowment donations please send checks payable to Coe College with Meyer WFS Endowment in the memo line to: Coe College, Attn: Sally Terukina, 1220 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 or online at coe.edu.

Lothar Meyer was born Aug. 12, 1950, the son of George and Sofie “Toni” Meyer in Germany. In 1956 the family moved to the United States, making their home in the Charles City area. Lothar graduated from Charles City High School and went on to continue his education at the University of Northern Iowa. It was here he met the love of his life, Gail Riggs, and the couple was married on Aug. 18, 1973. Two days before the wedding, Lothar was offered a job at Clear Lake High School, which he accepted. Their honeymoon on Saturday was spent driving to Clear Lake, to find housing for Lothar. The Monday after the wedding he went to work and Gail headed back to married housing in Cedar Falls to finish her last year at UNI.

For 36 years Lothar served the Clear Lake Community as a teacher in the high school and middle school. His classes focused on industrial technology, drafting, automotive, woodworking, and metal craft. Lothar also served as a coach for girls’ basketball and track, boy’s and girls’ soccer, as well as his longest coaching position as a cross-country coach. He was honored to lead and educate at multiple generations of families in the school district. He was a dedicated member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church where he took an active role in the food bank. Lothar also served in many roles with the Clear Lake Evening Lions and in recent years enjoyed helping organize the annual hamburger sweet corn event. Throughout his many years he took pride in serving and helping others.

Lothar and Gail enjoyed 42 years of marriage filled with trips camping and hiking around the United States. On April 26, 1984, they were blessed with the birth of their first son, Joseph Frederick Meyer. A second blessing came with the birth of Andrew Loren Meyer, on June 30, 1986. Both boys attended and graduated from Clear Lake Community Schools.

Even in retirement, Lothar stayed active. Days were filled completing contractor work, serving as treasurer of the Clear Lake Sanitary District, making donuts at The Market on south shore, and continuing his service to others whenever possible. Almost every day included coffee with friends or fishing on the lake. He also looked forward to traveling with his dear friend, Penny, and together recently returned from an Alaskan cruise. Lothar’s favorite trips and activities were filled with his five grandchildren in both the Chicago area and Cedar Rapids.

Lothar is survived by his son, Andrew (Sara) of Prospect Heights, Ill.; grandchildren, Luke, Brooke, Lillian and Blake Meyer and Kyley Jo Meyer; daughter-in-law, Sarah Hemming-Meyer; nephew, Jay (Lisa) Matre and their son, Ben; as well as numerous extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail; a son, Joe; his parents, George and Toni; and Gail’s parents, Robert and Florence.

The greatest gifts have been those given by God: love, life, family. It might seem too early to leave because there is so much left to see and do, but Lothar has gone to that greater place. Don’t be sad, but glad, because he is with the Lord now, and all the saints in heaven. Bless each of you and enjoy life and love to your fullest!!

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.