Loss fuels boys tennis team to shut-out

A close loss to Aplington-Parkersburg Monday fueled the Clear Lake boys tennis team for a shutout against Iowa Falls-Alden the next day.

Against A-P, the Lions evenly split singles matches, with Ben Loge, Cabot Neuberger and Carter Markwardt picking up wins. However, Clear Lake’s top two players, Jaxson Gerhardt and Loge were the only double team able to snatch a victory and the Lions were defeated, 5-4.

A-P 5 CL 4

Singles

Tate Neymeyer (AP) over Jaxson Gerhardt, 10-1

Ben Loge (CL) over Adam Maske, 10-6

Zach Klahsen (AP) over Justin Kerr, 10-5

Cabot Neuberger (CL) over Caleb Merryweather, 10-2

Grant Wedeking (AP) over Jack Crane, 10-6

Carter Markwardt (CL) over Keegan Bolhuis, 11-10 (7-4)

Doubles

Gerhardt/Loge (CL) over Maske/Klahsen, 10-6

Neymeyer/Merryweather (AP) over Kerr/Neuberger, 10-3

Wedeking/Bolhuis (AP) over Kuhlmeier/Olthoff, 10-2

JV

Owen Smith/Priyo Joty won, 6-5

Owen Smith/Priyo Joty lost, 6-3

CL 9, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Singles

Gerhardt (CL) over Tyson Pohlmann, 10-1

Loge (CL) over Aaron Halvorson, 10-1

Kerr (CL) over Taha McCree, 10-4

Neuberger (CL) over Lance Smuck, 10-3

Jack Crane (CL) over Dayden Neubauer, 10-2

Carter Markwardt (CL) over Lane Madden, 10-4

Doubles

Loge/Kerr (CL) over Pohlmann/Halvorson, 10-2

Gerhardt/Crane (CL) over McCree/Smuck, 10-0

Kuhlmeier/Olthoff (CL) over Neubauer/Madden, 10-3

JV Results

Owen Smith lost, 6-2

Priyo Joty won, 6-3