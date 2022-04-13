Losing control

(Above) Property owner Kavin Swenson looks on as Ventura firefighters knock down flames engulfing a barn and sheds located on his acreage north of Ventura. - Photo by Mike Quinn, Ventura Fire Department. 

Four departments respond to barn, field fire

A barn and two sheds were a complete loss after a controlled burn got out of control Monday afternoon south of Ventura.  

The Ventura, Clear Lake, Garner and Forest City Fire Departments were called to 1284 300th Street, Ventura, just after 1 p.m. on the report of a barn on fire.  According to a statement issued by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the property is owned by Kavin Swenson.  

There were no reported injuries to people or animals. 

