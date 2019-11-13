Lorraine H. Miller, 94, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Per Lorraine’s wishes, her body has been cremated and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Lorraine was born Sept. 2, 1925, the daughter of Hugh and Elva (Madery) Stebbins, in Dodge Center, Minn. She married Harvey Miller, and to that union three children were born. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1995.

Lorraine grew up and attended school in Spring Valley, Minn. She met Harvey while working at Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minn. She was a homemaker most of her life, while also serving as an in-home caretaker.

Lorraine was a very active woman. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, sewing, and visiting with her friends on the phone. She also liked attending garage sales, seeking out the best ones throughout Iowa and Minnesota.

Lorraine is survived by three children, Susan (Bill) Cavanaugh, of Clear Lake, Thomas Miller, of Minnesota and Michael (Charise) Miller, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Nicolle Medina, Angela Romero and Michelle Knopp; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Myrtle Proper and Ruth King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother-in-law, Clarence Proper.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.