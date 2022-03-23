Lori Kittleson, 65, of Clear Lake and formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 19, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mason City, with the Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Inurnment was in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation was held Friday evening, March 18, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, a Scriptural Wake service was held.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Lori’s honor to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Epiphany Parish or Central Gardens of North Iowa.

The daughter of Arthur and Jean (Blake) Quintero, Lori Ann was born on Nov. 2, 1956 in Mason City. She attended grade school at Holy Family Catholic before graduating from Mason City High School among the class of 1975.

She was united in marriage to Alan Kittleson on April 23, 1977 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City and together they would be blessed with three sons.

Lori had a love of people and a passion for healthcare, which led her to a career in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for 36 years until her retirement. Her dedication to healthcare was evident as she inspired her three sons to follow in her footsteps.

Following their retirement, Lori and Al moved to Clear Lake where they cherished their time on North Shore, enjoying the evening sunsets and spending as much time as possible with their grandchildren. In the winter months they enjoyed traveling to Arizona to escape the cold, Iowa winters. She was known for hosting family get togethers and for her gift of hospitality. She loved cooking and gardening.

Lori loved golfing with her friends at the Veterans Memorial Golf Club and was a volunteer at Central Gardens, both in Clear Lake. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served in the St. Nicholas Circle.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her husband, Alan Kittleson, Clear Lake; sons, Shawn (Ashley) Kittleson, and their children, Zayd, Adam, and Isla; Brian (Janet) Kittleson, and their children, Arlo and Ruby; and Marc (Amanda) Kittleson; sisters, Brenda Catherine (Stephen Strong) Quintero, Susan (Rob) Belvo, Ruth (Donna Gaukler) Quintero, and Tessa (Sam) Crane; brothers, Paul (Marjorie) Quintero, and Ross (Jen) Quintero; as well as many special nieces, nephews, extended family members and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Jean.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.