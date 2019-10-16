Loras “Pete” McLaughlin, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 11, at Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors were conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Pete was born Dec. 28, 1931, the son of John and Erma (Scholl) McLaughlin, in Rockwell. Pete started his education at the Rockwell Country School, and graduated from Swaledale High School. Upon completion of his military service, he came back to Swaledale and eventually met the love of his life, Ethel.

Pete and Ethel were united in marriage in 1955, and to that union four beautiful children were born. Pete was an operator of the Sinclair station, worked at the Clear Lake Bakery, and drove for Ruan Transport as a member of the Teamsters Union. Then was a driver for Clear Lake School for 20 plus years and was very fond of the kids.

In Pete’s spare time he enjoyed playing on the Butter-Top Softball Team in Clear Lake, garage sales, and golfing. He loved spending time with his family and sharing many laughs. Pete was never too far from Ethel; they were inseparable.

In 1973, Pete asked Jesus to come into his life and be his Lord and Savior. Pete and Ethel were active in Country Mission Church, in Burchinal. Later, Pete was an active member and served as a board member of Clear Lake Open Bible Church, where he also worked on missions with his wife through the church.

Pete is survived by his wife, Ethel (Meints) McLaughlin; children, Debra (Greg) Copas, Kevin (Cindy) McLaughlin, Kelly (Lori) McLaughlin, and Kyle (Peggy) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Angie (Tony) Alsleben, Allison (Grant) Grochow, Joe Copas, Kelsey (Nathan) Jones, Scott (Kim) Wilson, Molly (Travis) Rowenhorst, Missy (Josh) Haberman, Nikki (Chris) Krambeer, Kyra (Ben) McLaughlin, Kory McLaughlin, and McKenzie McLaughlin; great-grandchildren, Max, Natalie, Micah, Tessa, Landon, Brooklyn, Grayson, Sean, Carter, Ada, Lora, Grant, Gracia, Miley, Jaxon, Shaylee, Tia, Nevaeh, and Riley; a sister-in-law, Dolores McLaughlin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers in infancy; sister, Dorothy (Alvin) Hobbiebrunken; brothers, Laverne McLaughlin, and Loren (Margaret) McLaughlin; and nephews, Daryle Hobbiebrunken and Joe McLaughlin.

