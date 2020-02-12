Lola M. Rice

Lola Mae Rice, 80, passed peacefully with loved one’s by her side on Feb. 4, 2020, at North Iowa Hospice.

An informal Celebration of Life for local friends and family is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. pool side at the Best Western, in Clear Lake.

A formal Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 16, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Best Western, in Clear Lake. Big hats and the color orange, which Lola enjoyed, are highly encouraged. Also, remember she liked fancy, fancy, fancy.

Lola was born on June 13, 1939, in Tama, Iowa, to her late parents Edward and Florence Prusha. Lola attended School of Cosmetology, which resulted in her teaching at Gerald’s School of Hair Design and Cosmetology where she was trailblazer in developing and apprenticing hairdressers. On Jan. 18, 1980 she opened her Salon in Plaza 210~Hair Directors Studio and after developing a premium clientele she opened the studio in her home. She was an icon in her industry, a self made, highly respected salon owner and hairdresser.

Lola Mae was a giver! The woman gave everything she had, to her clients, her friends, family and many more. She loved Jesus and she loved her family; she is quoted in saying many times; “I get my joy of life thru my children.”

Lola was a very involved animal advocate. Once saving many feral cats. In her spare time she enjoyed volunteering at The Pioneer Museum.

She is survived by her son, Steven B. Griffith Jr.; daughter, Gina Dornbier (Damon); and son, Arthur “Ace” Rice Jr. (Jessica Hansen); her four legged protector, Gracie; and sisters, Darleen Hofer, Marshalltown, Iowa, and Gail (Robert) Hall, Minnesota; grandchildren, Amber (David) Wiede, Kendra (Ted) Peterson, Kali (Jan) Posten, Bruce M. Gjetley Jr., Brandy Kaiser, James “JP” Olszewski, Amanda Olszewski, Stephanie Griffith, Samantha Griffith, Elizabeth Mae Rice and Tanner Charles Rice, Mason Griffith, Greyson Olszewski, Hailey Kaiser, Caleb Kaiser, Alexa Olszewski, Tyler Olszewski; great-grand baby, Charlotte; Cheyenne Gjetley; and many loyal clients and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her daughter, Kim Gjetley (sadly just 48 hours earlier); parents, Edward and Florence (Papesh) Prusha; sister, Louise Prusha; brother, Eugene Prusha; and longtime friend, Neal Shane.