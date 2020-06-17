Lois M. Duesenberg

Lois Marie Duesenberg, 85, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, in Mason City.

Per Lois’ wishes, her body has been cremated and a private graveside inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Lois was born Oct. 1, 1934, the daughter of Richard Albert and Helen Annabelle (Wood) James in Worthington, Minn. She married H. Milton Duesenberg on April 13, 1952, at the Clear Lake Christian Church.

Lois graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1952, where she was a cheerleader, homecoming attendant and secretary to the coaching staff. She had a host of friends and was involved in various clubs.

Lois was a consummate genealogist who had a love for family.

Lois is survived by her husband, H. Milton Duesenberg, of Clear Lake; children, Linda (Daryl) Stelter, of Lake Mills, Gail Bridgeland, of Des Moines and Dana Jo Duesenberg, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Shawn Stelter, Sheila Stelter, and Shelley Vrchota; great-grandchild, Taylor Stelter; sister, Patricia (Robert) Ruffner; brother-in-law, Paul Hobbs and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandchild, Tate Hanson; and siblings, JoAnn Hobbs, Gary James and Ronald James.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.