Lois Gulick, 89, of Clear Lake, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Lois’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held 10:30am Monday November 11, 2019 at Galilean Lutheran Church, 4454 255th St, Clear Lake.

Visitation is one hour prior at 9:30am at Galilean Lutheran Church. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Lois was born January 31, 1930, the daughter of William and Dora (Shrader) Schaeffer in Fayette County, IA. She married Roger Gulick on March 18, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, and to that union three children were born. Roger and Lois farmed near Oelwein for 52 years, then retired in Garner, Iowa. After nearly 63 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on January 4, 2013.

Lois graduated from Maynard High School. She drove a school bus for the Oelwein Community School District for six years, was a caregiver for 20 years, and helped Roger on the farm. She also was a secretary for Pleshak Law Office in Oelwein.

Lois was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. She volunteered at the school and nursing homes for ten years. She enjoyed baking bread and sending goodies to family members. Lois was an avid gardener and loved flowers.

Lois is survived by two children, Brenda (Gary) Bonnstetter of Ventura, Rebecca (Ron) Costello of Sun City, CA; two grandchildren, Kayla and Leah Bonnstetter; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hemann of Des Moines, and a sister-in-law, Berneice Meyer.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; son, Steven; parents and four sisters.

