Lois G. Lamb

Lois Gayle Lamb, 82, most recently of Clear Lake, and a Mt. Ayr, Iowa, native and formerly of Des Moines, and Stigler, Okla., died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, with family and friends by her side at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A public memorial service was held at Clear Lake Christian Church, on Tuesday, Feb. 1. A public funeral and committal service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the First United Methodist Church, 600 East Hammond St., Red Oak, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m., including visitation at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow immediately at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, is conducting funeral arrangements. Each service will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. In order to view, like the page.

Lois “Gayle” Sickels, daughter of Lester and Dorothy Louise (Snethen) Sickels, was born Aug. 4, 1939, at her parents’ home in rural Ringgold County, Iowa. She was a baptized member of the First Christian Church in Mt. Ayr, and taught Sunday school for 25 years in various locations. She attended rural and Mt. Ayr Community Schools. Gayle furthered her educational pursuits at the University of Iowa where she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Liberal Arts. Gayle continued her education at Northwest Missouri State University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in English and Secondary Education and returned later to the University of Iowa where she earned her master’s degree in Library Science.

Gayle truly had a passion for lifelong learning and shared this gift by instilling this very important philosophy and trait in her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. Gayle’s occupational pursuits were as diverse as her education, her life interests and her ambitions. Gayle’s love for storytelling blossomed into the writing of several books. Her book entitled, “Symphony,” was self-published and released shortly before her passing.

Gayle was united in marriage to Max Buckner on June 9, 1961, at Mount Ayr. Although the couple’s union was not permanent, they were blessed with four children. Two daughters, Lisa and Susan, and two sons, Timothy and Shawn. After many years, Gayle was re-acquainted with a high school classmate from Mt. Ayr, Nathan Lamb, who had been widowed for a number of years. The two were married on Nov. 21, 2009, at the Little Brown Church, in Nashua, Iowa. Even though Gayle has lived with cancer for 15 years, she and Nate enjoyed this chapter of their lives while living in Oklahoma and later in Iowa until her passing. They loved to travel and explore, oftentimes enjoying music and dancing or visiting their families together. Gayle refused to allow cancer or treatment to prohibit her from attending any of her grandchildren’s events.

Gayle Lamb is remembered as an independent, intelligent, and brave woman of faith whose desire to live life fully is made evident by her varied accomplishments, many friends, and beloved family.

Gayle is survived by her husband, Nathan Lamb; sister, Jeri Pomi, Reno, Nev.; daughter, Susan (Allen) Post, Woden, Iowa; son, Timothy Buckner (Fiancé Jessie Thompson), Indianola, Iowa; and son, Shawn (Renee) Buckner, Ankeny, Iowa; a stepson, Rocky Lamb, Beattie, Kan.; and stepdaughters, Garla (Mike) Fuller, Savannah, Mo.; and Alana (Tim) Brace, Rogers, Ark. Her grandchildren include: Gregory (Abby) Post, Brittney (Matt) Andreassen, Caitlin (Jake) Kent, Amanda Post, Kyle (Maddie) Post, Cody Buckner, and Braxton Johnston-Buckner; and great grandchildren, Brody Dixon, Isla Post, Samuel Post and Hadley Gayle Kent; nephews, Steve (Julie) Pomi, Mike (Jeannie) Pomi and Scott Sickels; nieces, LeeAnn (David) Zoller, and Jennifer (Justin) Skaret; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Jane Buckner; nephew, Ben Buckner; granddaughter, Christine Post; brother, Dan Sickels; brother-in-law, Don Pomi; and stepson, Nathan Lamb, Jr.

Those who wish to express their sympathies through a memorial in Gayle’s name are invited to consider directly donating to a scholarship foundation or cancer research society of the donor’s choice. Undesignated memorials or cards can be directed to the family of Gayle Lamb at 34895 10th Avenue, Woden, IA 50484.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, Iowa, was in charge of arrangements.