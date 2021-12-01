Local baker sprinkles generosity on Giving Tree

by Marianne Gasaway

Teresa Lee is paying it forward in a very sweet way. She is baking holiday cookies and using proceeds to benefit The Giving Tree.

This is actually the third year Teresa has used her talents to support The Giving Tree and other North Iowa non-profits.

“It all started back in 2019 when we built a house here in Clear Lake. During the holiday season I just felt so blessed and I wanted to give back,” she explained. “Baking has always been something my family has done and I thought that was something I could do to help out.”

Teresa said her mother continues to operate a small grocery shop owned by her grandparents in Ledyard, Iowa. In addition to food staples, her homemade buns and pies are popular.

“She loves to help out whoever needs something— from funeral dinners

to family gatherings, with her cooking. That’s something I guess was passed on to me.”

Last year Teresa made about 1,200 homemade baked cut-out cookies, which are offered by the dozen. She supplies a tub of white frosting so families can decorate their Christmas tree, star and mitten-shaped cookies as they choose. The donation for cookies and frosting is $20.

Teresa is already busy with about 70 dozen cookies ordered to date, but she will continue to accept orders through the weekend.

“The dough has to chill about four hours, so I mix it together in the morning and roll it out late afternoons or evenings. I freeze them and take out as needed.”

Those wishing to place an order with Teresa may reach her with a message on her Facebook page.