Lions win season opener

by Marianne Gasaway

Andrew Crane and Eric Ritter each shot a round of 40 and shared medalist honors in Clear Lake’s win over New Hampton Monday, April 12. The Lions defeated the Chickasaws in New Hampton, 166-188, in their season-opener.

Easton DeVries and Josh Blaha also contributed to the winning team score with rounds of 42 and 44 respectively. Also competing for the Lions was Gavin Anderson (46) and Taylor Plagge (53).

Alex Kreisler led the Chickasaws with a 45.

Junior Varsity

Thomas Gansen’s 44 topped the junior varsity field at the meet. Tyler LeFevre (45), Ty Fisher (58) and Ethan Gansen (58) led the Lions past the Chickasaws, 205-214. Carter Perry had a round of 59 and Andrew Theiss fired a 60 for the Lion JV.