Lions win home opener

Jett Neuberger picked up the win on the mound on Monday, May 23, against West Fork. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake used one run in the second and two more in the third and then held on through a late rally for a 3-1 win over West Fork Monday, May 23. Its was the home opener for the Lions, who evened their record at 1-1.

Both teams collected three hits in the game. Andrew Theiss, Jett Neuberger and Cabot Neuberger reached back for the Lions.

Jett Neuberger was credited with a pair of RBIs in the victory. He also picked up the win on the mound. The senior threw five and two-thirds innings. He frustrated the WarHawk batters, striking out 14 while walking just one. He gave up two hits.

Andrew Theiss pitched one inning and struck out three.

Newman 10, CL 0

The Lions made the short trip to Mason City the next night to face Newman Catholic. After a scoreless three innings, the Knights got on the board in the fourth with three runs. Five runs in the sixth gave Newman all it needed to end the game by the 10-run rule after six.

Clear Lake’s Taylor Plagge collected his teams’ only hit in the game, a single.

Matthew Henrich stymied the Lion hitters. He threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking three.

Theiss started on the mound for Clear Lake. He gave up five runs (four earned) in five innings of work. He struck out seven and walked one. Plagge came in to pitch the final two-thirds of an inning and was touched for five runs on two hits and three walks.

This week the Lions are in Humboldt Friday, June 3. Fans can catch the team at home Monday, June 6, when they host St. Edmond and Tuesday Central Springs will be in town. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, the Lions are at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.