Lions use firepower to post a pair of wins

(Above) It was a close call as Clear Lake’s Andrew Formanek stretches to get the ball before the Iowa Falls-Alden runner hits the first base bag during Thursday’s gme. The Lions topped the Cadets, 8-1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Fireworks came early for the Clear Lake baseball team. Last week the Lions used a good deal of offensive firepower to post a pair of wins. They also dropped an 11-10 decision, putting their record at 12-8 overall and 6-3 in the North Central Conference.

St. Ansgar 11, CL 10

The Lions fell to St. Ansgar 11-10 on Wednesday on the final play of the game. The non-conference matchup was tied at 10-10 with the Saints batting in the bottom of the seventh when a single scored the winning run.

The loss marred an otherwise inspired comeback by the Lions.

The team trailed by nine runs after four innings, but scored four in the fifth when Caden Jones reached base on an error and scored on a wild throw after fielding a double hit by Austin Warnke. Later in the inning Eric Ritter and Andrew Formanek each singled and Andrew Crane reached on a field’s choice. Crane came home on a fielder’s choice from Jett Neuberger and PJ Feuerbach brought in Ritter and Neuberger.

In the seventh, Eric Ritter reached base on a walk and was joined on the base paths by Formanek, who singled. Neuberger;s double scored Ritter and put courtesy runner Zeke Nelson at third. With one out, J Crane singled on a line drive to center and Neuberger was able to score on a fielding error by the centerfielder. Nelson and Crane also came home on the error, bringing the Lions within one run.

The game was tied up after Alex Brcka walked; he was replaced in a lineup change by Nelson. Nelson advanced to second on a balk and reached third on a hard ground ball hit by Jones. Nelson was caught stealing home, but the Lions still tied the score when Warnke singled to score Jones.

Formanek took the loss for Clear Lake. The right-hander lasted three and one-third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out four.

Feuerbach started the game and allowed three hits and seven runs over three innings, striking out one.

Formanek, Warnke, Eric Ritter and Feuerbach each collected multiple hits for the Lions. Formanek went three-for-four at the plate to lead the team.

CL 8, IF-A 1

The Lions coasted to an easy victory over Iowa Falls-Alden, 8-1, on Thursday. The team secured the win with three runs in the six inning. The runs came with two outs, as Jack Crane singled and advanced to second on an error. Batters Alex Brick and Caden Jones were both hit by pitches, loading the bases. A double from Austin Warnke scored all the runners.

Clear Lake got their scoring started in the third with three runs. With two outs Austin Warnke walked and stole second. He scored when Andrew Crane doubled. A ground ball by Eric Ritter brought in Crane, who in turn scored on a double to center field hit by Andrew Formanek.

They added two more in the fourth thanks to Cadet errors and a passed ball.

Jett Neuberger earned the victory on the mound. The left-hander surrendered one run on two this over six and a third innings, striking out 14. Adam Theiss threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.

The Lions had seven hits in the game. Formanek and Crane each had two hits to lead the team.

CL 10, Lake Mills 0 (5)

Joe Faber was stellar on the mound on Friday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead the Lions past the Lake Mills Bulldogs, 10-0 in five innings.

The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second after PJ Feuerbach was hit by a pitch and stole second. Pitching troubles continued for the Bulldogs, as Jett Neuberger walked. Jack Crane hit a ground ball and reached on an error, scoring Feuerbach and moving Neuberger along. He scored on another error.

Clear Lake tallied four runs in the third inning on a barrage of hits. Four straight hits from Eric Ritter, Andrew Formanek, Feuerbach and Neuberger turned into runs, thanks to a wild pitch and a single from Faber.

The Lions finished off the Bulldogs with four more runs in the fourth. Austin Warnke started the inning off with a double, followed by a single from Andrew Crane. Consecutive singles by Eric Ritter, Andrew Formanek and Feuerbach, followed by a sacrifice fly by Jett Neuberger, scored runs.

Faber threw five innings, allowing no hits or runs while striking out five and walking none.

The Lions saw the ball well, racking up 11 hits in the game. Formanek, Feuerbach and Ritter each had multiple hits.