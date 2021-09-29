Lions unleash their game against Algona Bulldogs for a victory

(Above) Ava Richtsmeier attacks at the net for the Lions.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Revenge was sweet for the Clear Lake girls last week.

Less than a week after Algona topped the Lions, 2-1, in a North Central Conference battle, the Lions pulled out a 3-2 victory in front of a supportive Homecoming crowd.

“We won another nail-biter,” said Coach Heather Johnson. “The last set came down to two points, but we persisted and came out with the W!”

It was a nail biter indeed, as the Lions started with a 25-21 win, but then dropped the second game, 22-25. They came back strong in the third to go ahead with a 25-14 decision, only to have the Bulldogs even the match with a 25-21 win in the fourth. The all-important rubber-match went to the Lions, 17-15.

Xada Johnson and Hannah Blaha finished in double figures for kills with 17 and 11 respectively. Grace Meyer was also a threat at the net with seven kills.

Emily Theiss and Ashlyn Fread were credited with 20 and 18 assists respectively.

Defensively, Jaden Ainley made an impressive 30 digs. Johnson and Theiss had 17 and 15 digs. Autumn VanHorn recorded a team-high four blocks.

“We are really trying to figure out how to play fearlessly and less to the scoreboard. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are slowly getting there,” said Coach Johnson.

This week the Lions (8-10) will host Forest City Thursday night, Sept. 30. Freshman and junior varsity matches begin at 6, with the varsity taking the court at 7:30 p.m.

