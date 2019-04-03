Lions trounce H-D/CAL, 8-0

(Above) Clear Lake’s Ben Stroup (19) and Jacob Peterson work together during Friday night’s game. Peterson had one goal and one assist in the game. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

By Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake shut out Hampton-Dumont/CAL in an early season soccer game played Friday, March 29, at Lions Field.

“Once we settled down after getting the jitters out the first 10 minutes of the game, we controlled possession fairly well and were moving off the ball well,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Zach Hall.

The Lions scored three goals in the first half, then continued to see their game come together, with five goals scored in the second half for a 8-0 victory.

“Our possession and spacing improved in the second half, which opened up the game for us a bit more,” said Hall.

There was plenty of Lion offense from a variety of sources.

Braden Byrnes and Sam Badger scored two goals apiece for the Lions. Badger was also credited with an assist.

Conner Morey had one goal and three assists, while Jacob Petersen scored one goal and had one assist.

Hunter Nielsen and David Guetzlaff also found the back of the goal with shots.

Cam Dugan finished the match with an assist.

“There are always things to work and improve on, but for the first game of the season I was pleased with their effort and work,” said Coach Hall. “I was happy with the seniors and the way they lead the team from the first whistle.”