Lions top Cardinals in hard-fought battle

(Above) Clear Lake’s Lexi Fasbender (1) and GHV’S Hailey Mullins go toe-to-toe in Friday night’s contest.

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions opened up the season against the GHV Cardinals Friday, April 5. Like many times before, it was a well fought battle on both ends.

In the end, Clear Lake recorded a well-earned 2-0 victory.

“We had a though time moving the ball around in the first half, with having only a handful of shots,” said Coach Greg Jennings.

The teams went into halftime locked at 0-0.

Jennings said a few small adjustments paid off in the second half, as Sara Faber found the back of the net for the first time this season :19 seconds into the half.

Faber struck again nine-minutes after her first goal, increasing the lead to 2-0. It was all a defensive game after that.

“Our defense played tight ball with solid play from Delaney Eden, Taylor Krull, Gracie Gerbus and Hope Shaman,” added Jennings.

Keeper Chelsey Holck had a fantastic game with 10 saves.

“We worked very hard and had many chances on their goal. It was a good learning experience to show what we need to work on against a tougher team,” said GHV Coach Hanna DeVries.

Chloe Johnson had 10 shots, five shots on goal, and two corner kicks for the Cards. Alison Johnson attempted two shots on goal.

Liz Richardson spend 51-minutes in goal for GHV with nine saves and two goals against her. Morgan Ryerson spend 29-minutes in goal and had six saves.

CL 11, H-D/CAL 1

The Lions came in full force and ready to play Monday night, April 8. They soundly defeated H-D/CAL, 11-1.

“It was an all-around team effort with all 22 kids getting some good playing time,” said Coach Jennings.

The Lions were led by Sara Faber with five goals and two assists. Newcomer sophomore Ali Maulsby followed with two goals. Delaney Eden, Gracie Gerbus, Alexa Wolfe and Val Campos all added one apiece.

The game ended by the 10 goal rule in the 53rd minute.

Clear Lake’s junior varsity also came away with a win. Sophomore Ava Oldenburg scored her first career goal. The Lions won, 1-0.