Lions still in learning process with two losses

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake baseball team continued its learning process in the early weeks of the season against non-conference opponents. The Lions dropped a double-header to Roland-Story, putting their record at 1-4.

“The one obvious thing that we were able to learn from these games is that we have some work to do on defense as a team,” said Head Coach Seth Thompson. “Our pitchers, for the most part, did their job and are giving us chances to win; our defense is just not making the plays as often as we should. These first few weeks in non-conference play are a good chance to see some kids in different spots defensively, and our hope going into conference play next week is that what we have learned will allow us to put the lineup that gives us the best chance to win games.”

R-S 11, CL 1

Roland-Story swept a doubleheader played with the Lions Thursday, May 30.

In the first game, Connor O’Tool took the loss for the Lions. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits, striking out five and walking none.

Erik McHenry had Clear Lake’s only two hits in the game. One hit was a double. He scored the teams’ lone run in the first inning when A.J. Stevenson hit a hard ground ball and reached base on an error by the shortstop. The play brought McHenry home.

Roland-Story scored five runs in the third and three more in the fourth. The 10-run rule went into effect in the bottom of the sixth when three more runs came home.

Noah Mason pitched in relief for the Lions and gave up three runs on five hits in one and two-thirds innings on the mound. He struck out one and walked one.

R-S 7, CL 3

The Lions also got off to a quick start in the second game, scoring two runs in the first, but wound up losing, 7-3.

Erik McHenry was hit by a pitch to become Clear Lake’s first baserunner in the game. He advanced to second on a ground out by AJ Stevenson and went to third on a passed ball. He scored on a hard-hit ball by Chase Stuver. Stuver went on to score on a double off the bat of Mitchell Raber.

The Lions added another run in the third when Stevenson scored on a single by Carson Krefft.

Roland-Story, who had scored twice in the bottom of the this, took the lead with three runs in the fifth and added two more in the sixth.

Mac Adams was tagged with the loss. He went four and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs on six hits. He struck out six and walked two. A.J. Stevenson came on for the final one and one-third innings. He surrendered one his and two runs. He walked one.

“These two losses aren’t going to matter in the big picture of trying to win a conference or district title. What will matter is what we as players and coaches learned from these losses and how we respond next week,” said Thompson. “We have a great group of kids and good senior leaders that I am confident will take the steps they need to in order to improve as the season goes on.

The Lions head into conference play this week as defending North Central Conference Champs.

“That is something to be proud of and something that they should be able to use to generate a more positive state of mind,” added the coach.