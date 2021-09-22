Lions split dual matches

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake volleyball team split dual meet matches and competed at the Forest City Tournament Saturday. The Lions are now 7-11 overall and 1-1 in the North Central Conference.

CL 1, C-G-D 3

The Lions and Clarion -Goldfield-Dows Cowgirls played a well fought match Tuesday, Sept. 24. After C-G-D- captured the first game, 25-19, Clear Lake came back to win the second, 25-19. The Cowgirls escaped with the third game, 27-25, and rolled to a 3-1 victory. They won the fourth game, 25-13.

“We kind of lost steam in the fourth and final set of the night,” said Coach Heather Johnson.

Xada Johnson had a strong outing. The sophomore put down 11 kills and had 18 digs in the match. Emily Theiss, Grace Meyer and Hannah Blaha had four kills apiece.

Ashlyn Fread had 14 assists and Jaden Ainley was credited with a team-high 25 digs.

Makella Jacobs, Fread and Blaha were all perfect at the service line.

CL 3, Crestwood 0

The Lions were on the road to Crestwood Thursday, Sept. 16.

“We came out playing strong, and then kept it tight in the second and third, but found a way to get it done in three,” exclaimed Coach Johnson. Scores were 25-19, 25-23, 26-24.

Xada Johnson again led the team with nine kills and 15 digs. Ava Richtsmeier, Hannah Blaha and Emily Theiss had five kills apiece.

Jaden Ainley and Makella Jacobs made 13 and 11 digs respectively. Ashlyn Fread had a team-high 13 assists. Emily Theiss helped the team with seven assists.

At the service line, Jacobs and Blaha each recorded aces.

Forest City

Tournament

The Lions were 1-4 at the Forest City Tournament on Saturday. The day started with a 2-0 win over Newman Catholic, but continued with losses to Lake Mills and Webster City, each by 0-2 scores. The Lions ended the day with two more losses, as St. Ansgar and Algona both posted 1-2 wins.

“Our worst match of the day was against Lake Mills, where we struggled offensively and just couldn’t terminate a ball and had too many errors. I thought we battled well in the second set of our Webster City match against a solid Lynx squad.

We definitely battled in our last two matches of the day, but came up short in both which was very frustrating for us,” said Coach Johnson. “I know some of those wins can go our way when we learn to eliminate some of our errors and work hard to get into our offense. We still love to compete and I can’t wait for our persistence to pay off with some wins in our future. We just need to play with a little more confidence.”