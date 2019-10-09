Lions shut-down by strong FC team

(Above) Clear Lake’s Delaney Eden and Sara Faber work hard for a block during Thursday night’s showdown with Forest City. Eden led the Lions with 10 kills. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake volleyball team fell to Forest City, 3-0, on Thursday, Oct. 3. Scores were 25-14, 25-14, 25-16.

The loss dropped the Lions to 7-13 overall.

“We came out kind of flat tonight,” said Coach Richie Ellis. “Our serve receive never really gave us a chance to run our offense. This has been a concern area for us all season. When we get this squared up, our offense will be able to fire on all cylinders.”

Delaney Eden led the team with 10 kills. Allexa Whitehouse had three, Sara Faber had two and Chelsey Holck had one kill.

Julia Merfeld led the team in assists with 13.

“We need to get all areas clicking down the stretch in order to make a post-season run,” said Ellis.

This week the Lions host Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday, Oct. 10, in a North Central Conference matchup. The Cadets are currently 2-3 in NCC action. The Lions are 1-4 in the league.

Saturday, Oct. 12, Clear Lake will compete in a tournament at Mason City High School. Central Springs, Osage, Waverley-Shell Rock and Humboldt will also be on the courts at Mason City.