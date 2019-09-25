Lions roll over Mohawks in Homecoming win

(Above) Quarterback Jaylen DeVries decides to keep the ball and gains some yards on the ground for the Lions. DeVries’ passing game was on point too, as he completed nine of 13 passes for 129-yards. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Second ranked (2A) Clear Lake moved to 4-0 Friday night by mauling the Mason City Mohawks in a Homecoming victory, 54-19. The county rival fell to 0-4.

“I was pleased with our effort, which was something we made a big point of all week in practice,” said Coach Jared DeVries. “Our tackling improved— going from 34 missed tackled against Garner to 17, and we established a running game which we will need down the stretch.”

The Lions racked up 259-yards on the ground in just 23 carries, an average of over 11-yards per carry. The vast majority of the run game was provided by running back Jaden O’Brien-Green. The junior tabled for 225-yards on 15 carries. His totes included three touchdowns.

Clear Lake’s passing game was also effective. Quarterback Jaylen DeVries completed nine of 13 passes for 129-yards. He threw for two touchdowns, including a 40-yard strike to sophomore Jagger Schmitt, who was seeing increased playing time while the Lions’ top receiver, Kody Kearns, was out with a concussion. Schmitt made two grabs on the night for a total of 59-yards.

Senior Nick Danielson had three receptions for 43-yards and a touchdown, while another newcomer to the receiver corps, Jackson Loge, had three catches for 17-yards.

Coach DeVries called Loge a “bright spot” for the Lions, adding that opportunity exists for all those stepping in to new positions because of injuries. “We need to get healthy, but we have really seen some kids step up and do a good job.”

The Lion defense set the tone for the hard-hitting game right from the start. On fourth-and-seven from their own 30 Mohawk punter Jeffrey Skogen bobbled a low snap and Clear Lake’s Nathan Lollar made him pay. The tackle gave the Lions the ball on the 22 and one play later O’Brien-Green went in to score from 22-yards out. Hunter Nielsen’s PAT made it 7-0 just one-minute into the game.

Mason City kept the Lions from feeling too comfortable on their next possession. They moved the ball 66-yards on 11 plays for a touchdown. The two-point conversion try failed, but Mason City was at least in the game, 7-6. However, Danielson kept the Mohawk celebration brief. With some good blocking from Tyres Green, the Lion ran the kickoff back 91-yards for another score. It was the first kickoff return for a Lion TD in five years.

After a three-and-out by the Mohawks they Lions were gifted with another short field opportunity. A 13-yard punt gave Clear Lake the ball at the Mason City 37 in the closing minutes of the first quarter. In just three plays spanning 45-seconds O-Brien-Green scored and the Lions were ahead 21-6.

O’Brien-Green, Danielson and DeVries all recorded second quarter TDs to push the score to 41-6 at the half.

The Lions kept their foot on the gas in the second half, as Schmitt caught the ball at the 25 and escaped the grasp of two defenders on his way to another score on the Lions opening possession.

With the continuous clock in motion, Mason City was able to score one touchdown before time expired in the third quarter, 48-12.

Sophomore Jett Neuberger figured in Clear Lake’s final score, capping an 89-yard drive.

The Mohawks recovered a late fumble on a snap and got a touchdown from 20-yards out for the final, 54-19.

Defensively, the Lions worked as a team. Jagger Schmitt had a team high eight solo tackles, with two being for losses. Ty Fisher had six solo and one assisted tackle. Seniors Dylan Kruckenberg and Austin Larson were a one-two punch with five solo tackles apiece and one assist. Kruckenberg had one solo tackle for a loss and Larson made two. Lollar recorded four solo tackles, while Danielson, P.J. Feuberbach, Thomas Gansen, Jorge Rivera and Austin Warnke had three apiece.

This week the Lions begin District play, traveling to Hampton-Dumont for the Bulldogs’ Homecoming. H-D earned its first win of the season Friday night, topping Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

“It’s a new season— that’s our approach,” said DeVries about the District schedule. “We will continue to play one snap at a time and I believe good things will happen.”