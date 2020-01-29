Lions roar past NCC teams to move to 8-0 in league

(Above) Senior Jack Barragy played a great game offensively and defensively to help the Lions top IF-A, 76-41. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys solidified their hold on the North Central Conference with a pair of lopsided wins last week. The Lions are now 8-0 in the NCC and 11-2 overall,

CL 73, C-G-D 48

The Lions got off to a quick start and never looked back on the road Tuesday night, Jan. 21, at Clarion. Clear Lake held an early 13-7 first quarter lead, but uncharacteristically turned the ball over in the second quarter and let the Cowboys back in. The lead was just two-points for the Lions at the half, 24-22.

“We challenged them a little at halftime and told them to take it upon their selves to play harder and together and they responded with a 26-point quarter,” said head Coach Jeremey Ainley. “We got the game a little more at our pace and got up and down and let our defense get us some run outs.”

The Lions outscored their opponent by 10 in the third quarter for a 50-38 lead heading into the final period.

In the fourth, the Lions continued to shoot better and scored some easy baskets on their way to the 25-point victory.

“I was really pleased with us sharing the ball, with 25 assists and letting our defense get us some easy baskets,” said Coach Ainley. “Jaylen DeVries had a great second half and gave us the spark with 21 points and 14 rebounds.”

Andrew Formanek had a good all-around game with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Barragy played a great game defensively and offen-