Lions pull off one-point victory over Mason City

by Marianne Gasaway

Travaughn Luyobya hit two free throws with two seconds remaining to give Clear Lake a 48-47 win over Mason City. The Lions, ranked sixth in Class 3A, improved to 3-0 with the victory while Mason City, ranked 10th in 4A, dropped to 2-1. It was the fourth straight win the Lions have had over Mason City.

“Always a good match up, but especially this year with Mason City’s expectations and experience returning,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Jeremey Ainley. “We knew they had a good core back and would give us a great early season test and they did. I thought we came out fairly ready in the first quarter, but seemed a little nervous with the crowd and heightened energy in the crowd. In the second quarter we let them dictate the pace and stopped guarding them in the way we had prepared.”

The Lions found themselves down by seven at the half, 24-17.

In the third quarter Clear Lake players picked up the pace and moved the ball better, according to their coach. The effort kept Mason City off balance a bit and let the Lions outscore them, 15-11.

Despite some foul trouble in the fourth quarter the Lions were able to hit some big shots and take the lead by as many as four points.

“Credit Mason City,” said Ainley. “They came back and took the lead. Our guys never panicked and even down one with less than 10 seconds left, we got the ball out and hurried up the floor and took advantage of a late foul and Travaughn stepped up to the line and hit two big free throws to win.

Carson Toebe had 21 points while Luyobya added 11 to lead the Lions. The pair also led the team in rebounds with 10 and seven respectively. Luyobya also dished out five assists and made two of Clear Lake’s four steals in the game.

Joe Faber came off the bench to score seven points for the Lions, followed by Thomas Meyer with six and Jett Neuberger with three. Meyer recorded two blocked shots.

“I was very proud of the guys’ effort and the way they

responded to adversity—