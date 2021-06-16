Lions post three game streak

(Above) Austin Warnke’s (5) teammates congratulated him at home plate after he smacked a homerun during the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows game on June 9. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions rattled off three straight wins last week before Garner-Hayfield-Ventura ended the streak, leaving Clear Lake with a 5-4 record through Thursday, June 10.

CL 10, St. Ed’s 2

Clear Lake had no trouble on offense Monday night, June 7, winning big over the St. Edmond Gaels, 10-2.

The Lions got things started in the first inning when Jett Neuberger’s sacrifice fly scored one run. They notched three more in the second and one in the third. They kept adding in the fifth with two runs, another in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Eric Ritter led the Lions to victory on the pitcher’s mound. The right-hander surrendered two runs on two hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 12. Neuberger threw one and one-third innings in relief out of the bullpen.

The Lions tallied 11 hits, led by Andrew Crane with three hits in four at-bats. Caden Jones and Austin Warnke collected two hits apiece.

On the basepaths, the Lions stole nine bases, with three players swiping more than one. Carson Toebe led the way with three.

CL 7, Central Springs 0

Carson Toebe threw a shutout to lead the Lions past Central Springs on Tuesday, June 8. A six-run third inning helped the Lions to a 7-0 non-conference victory.

Jett Neuberger and Tyres Green-Harrington stroked singles in the third and came home on a home run smash by Toebe.

The Lions’ other run was in the first, when Andrew Crane singled on an 0-1 count, scoring a run.

On the mound, Toebe earned the win. He went seven innings, allowing no runs on five hits. He struck out 10 and walked none.

The Lions scored their seven runs on 10 hits. Caden Jones and Toebe each had two hits to lead the team. Toebe finished with three RBIs. Green-Harrington had two.

CL 14, C-G-D 0 (5)

Jett Neuberger had all the right stuff on Wednesday. He allowed no runs and struck out 14 in a 14-0 victory. Neuberger gave up just two hits in the five inning game, while his team bombarded the Cowboys with 15 hits in the game.

Austin Warnke drove in four of the Lions’ runs. Warnke went three-for-four at the plate and drove in runs on a home run in the first, a double in the third, and a single in the fourth.

The Lions plated seven runs in the third inning. Andrew Formanek, PJ Feuerbach, Caden Jones, Warnke and Andrew Crane each had RBIs in the frame.

Warnke, Crane, Toebe, Eric Ritter and Neuberger had multiple hits in the game.

GHV 13, CL 3 (5)

Nothing came easy for the Lions on Friday, as they fell 13-3 to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Despite the lopsided score, it was actually the Lions that got things started first. They scored a run when Eric Ritter grounded out. In the bottom of the innings the Cards tied it up,