Lions pick up two second place finishes at Cardinal Relays

(Above) Clear Lake’s Riley Cooney (center) was a member of the 4x800 relay team that placed second at the Cardinal Relays. Other members included Emily LeFevre, Katelyn Moore and Laney Lester.

by Marianne Gasaway

Times keep dropping for the Clear Lake girls and results are improving, according to Coach Shawn Puttmann.

The Lions competed at Garner Tuesday, April 16, and finished ninth overall and fifth in their class of nine teams with 75 points. Forest City was the overall winner with 163 points, followed by Bishop Garrigan. West Fork led the smaller schools with 121.5 and was third overall.

Clear Lake’s shuttle hurdle and 4x800 relays each placed second.

Olivia Amos, Bella Parker, Ashley Archer and Macy Mixdorf ran a 1:14.28 to finish as runner-up in the shuttle hurdle.

The 4x800 included Riley Cooney, Emily LeFevre, Katelyn Moore and Laney Lester. The group was clocked in 11:27.53. Moore also earned a runner-up placement in the 1500 meter run in a time of 5:54.33. She was third in the 800 meters in 2:44.17. LeFevre also had a third place finish in the 400 meter dash in 1:08.80.

Our highest places were in the 4X800, Shuttle, and Katelyn Moore all placing 2nd for the lions. Times keep dropping for the girls. It was a nice night for a track meet.

Other placements included:

•400: Cooney, 6th, 1:11.84

•800: Jillian Enke, 6th, 2:57.06

•100 hurdles: Amos, 5th, 18.13

•400 hurdles: Mixdorf, 4th, 1:18.14; Amos, 8th, 1:19.53

•4x100: Julia Merfeld, Sky Toyne, Amos, Gabriela Gonzalez, 5th, 57.68

•4xx200: Toyne, Kennedy Kallenbach, Archer, Sharrell Lee, 7th, 2:07.38

•4x400: Cooney, LeFevre, Merfeld, Lester, 4th, 4:52.12

•Sprint medley: Merfeld, Toyne, Gonzalez, Mixdorf, 6th, 2:08.21

•Distance medley: Mixdorf, LeFevre, Moore, Lester, 4th, 5:08.67

•Shot put: Mikayla VanderPloeg, 5th, 32’10”

Comet Relays

The Lions took part in the four-team Comet Relays at Charles City Friday, April 19. The team placed third with 46 points. Charles City led the way with 97, followed by Jesup with 75. Tripoli finished with 37 points.

It was a good night for Lion hurdlers, as the shuttle hurdle relay with Olivia Amos, Bella Parker, Ashley Archer and Macy Mixdorf recorded a personal best of 1:13.22 and finished second. In addition, both Amos and Parker had personal best efforts in the open 100 hurdles. Amos was third in 18.09 and Parker was fourth in 18.25. Mixdorf picked up a second place finish in the 400 hurdles in 1:20.12.

Other top performances included a runner-up finish in the 400 meters by Emily LeFevre. She ran the oval in 1:08.20.

Clear Lake’s distance medley relay team of Julia Merfeld, Jillian Enke, Riley Cooney and Katelyn Moore placed second in a time of 5:19.08.

The 4x100 relay with Merfeld, Sky Toyne, Amos and Mixdorf placed second in 57.40.

Other placements included:

•Shot put: Mikayla VanderPlowg, 3rd, 31’6.5”

•Sprint Medley: Kennedy Kallenbach, Archer, Toyne, Enke, 4th, 2:11.76

•100: Toyne, 5th, 14.72

•400: Mixdorf, 4th, 1:13.08

•4x200: Toyne, Kallenbach, Archer, Sharrell Lee, 4th, 2:03.74

•800: Cooney, 3rd, 3:03.63; Haley Jackson, 4th, 3:29.81

•1500: Chloe Williamson, 5th, 8:04.87

•4x100: Parker, Kallenbach, Archer, Chloe Kruger, 3rd, 58.29

•4x400: Cooney, LeFevre, Laney Lester, Moore, 3rd, 5:13.29.