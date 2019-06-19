Lions pick up two NCC wins; drop two non-conference games

(Above) Clear Lake’s Mitchell Raber gives the ball a ride during Monday’s game with C-G-D. The Lions blanked the Cowboys, 15-0. Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions picked up two North Central Conference wins in dominating fashion, but suffered two losses outside of the league to move their record to 6-7 and 3-1 in the league. Webster City, Clear Lake’s only loss in the loop, leads the NCC at 4-0.

CL 15, C-G-D 0 (4)

The week started with a shutout over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Monday, June 10.

“It was great to see them perform at a high level in all three facets of the game - on the mound, at the plate, and on defense,” said Coach Seth Thompson.

Andrew Formanek was the winning pitcher, giving up just one hit in four innings of work. Nine of the 12 outs in the game were by strikeout. He walked none.

“Andrew pitched as well as I have ever seen him pitch, and he just overpowered their hitters throughout the entire game with his velocity,” said Thompson.

“Offensively, I loved our approach all night,” he continued. “We also played our first error-free game of the year, so all-in-all it was a great night for the Lions.”

Chase Stuver led the attack with three doubles and four RBIs. Austin Warnke was the only other Lion with multiple this in the nine-hit game. He had two hits and three RBI.

CL 10, St. Ed’s 0

Another great pitching performance helped the Lions run their win streak to five. They blanked St. Edmond, 10-0, Wednesday, June 12.

This time Mac Adams was on the mound. The senior struck out eight, walked one and gave up just five hits in the win.

“I thought Mac was outstanding on the mound tonight, and our offense just kept applying pressure all night and finally broke things open in the fifth and sixth innings. I thought this was a good and complete of a game as I have ever seen Mac pitch,” said Coach Thompson.

The Lions scored three runs in the first and plated single runs in the second and third innings. The 5-0 lead was in place until the bottom of the fifth when three more Lions came in. Two in the sixth gave Clear Lake the victory by the 10-run rule.

“Our defense had another great night and Chase (Stuver) and AJ (Stevenson) in the middle of our lineup continued to apply pressure to opposing pitchers and defenses like they have all year,” said Thompson.

Stuver and Stevenson each had two hits, with Stuver’s accounting for four RBI. One of Stevenson’s blasts was a double. He finished with one RBI. Mitchell Raber had two RBIs and one hit.

St. Albert 8, CL 1

LeMars 9, CL 2

The Lions stepped outside of the NCC to participate in a tournament in the Battle of the Bluffs at Council Bluffs Saturday, June 15. Clear Lake dropped back-to-back contests against St. Albert Council Bluffs and LeMars.

“Unfortunately in both of these games our defense made too many errors and put too much pressure on our pitchers throughout both games,” said Coach Seth Thompson. “Games like this that start so early and are back-to-back in hot conditions will test your focus and resolve, and unfortunately we didn’t pass that test in really any facet of the game.”

Against St. Albert, the Lions managed just two hits in an 8-1 loss. They were provided by Andrew Formanek and Mac Adams.

Connor O’Tool took the loss on the mound. He went four innings, giving up five hits and seven runs. He walked two and struck out one. A.J. Stevenson and Noah Mason each threw one inning. Each struck out one and Mason gave up a hit.

In the second game, LeMars had four multiple run innings on their way to a 9-2 victory.

Clear Lake had six hits in the game, with Austin Warnke reaching base on a single and double. His hit provided one RBI. Chase Stuver was credited with the other.

Eric Ritter was the losing pitcher. He was tagged for 10 hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked one. Stuver came in from the bullpen and gave up one hit and two runs in one inning of work. He walked one.

“We had some good at bats, but didn’t have them consistently enough against some good pitching and our pitchers throughout both games didn’t do a good enough job of making the other team hit the pitches they wanted them to hit ahead in the count,” said Coach Thompson. “However, it was a good opportunity to play some good teams and see what we need to work on as a team to get better. We will get the same opportunity next weekend in Des Moines and we will try to do a better job of being ready to play.”