Lions pick up impressive win over Webster City

(Above) Andrew Formanek makes a drive for the basket during Tuesday night’s game against Webster City. The Lions dominated the Lynx, 69-41. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions took on one of the favorites in the North Central Conference Tuesday night and came away with an impressive 69-41 victory.

“Webster City is another tough conference opponent with three returning starting guards,” noted Clear Lake Head Coach Jeremey Ainley.

The team came in prepared and got off to a good start in the first quarter, with the Lion defense setting the tone and getting the ball inside for some good looks and kick outs for good shots. Ball movement helped the Lions to a 24-10 first quarter lead.

“In the second quarter we continued to control the paint and although missed some shots, we got eight offensive rebounds and some put backs and continued to hold them to tough shots and one shot and done,” said Ainley.

The Lions started the second half with a 43-22 lead and continued to play a high level of defense, pushing the margin to as many as 30 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Carson Toebe got his shot rolling and hit five three-pointers to lead the Lions with 24 points. Andrew Formanek had another big game and finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

“Jack Barragy had a great game offensively and hit some big shots, but also continues to develop into a good defensive player for us,” added Coach Ainley. Barragy put in nine points and had four rebounds.

Kody Kearns contributed seven points, Noah Petersen had three, and Jaylen DeVries, Eric Ritter and Ryan Thomas scored two-points apiece.

“Overall, it was a good team win over a team that is well coached and will give some teams some fits,” added Coach Ainley. “I think we are starting to get comfy with who we are and what we can do. I think we are starting to see the team we envisioned at the start of the year and we still have a lot of room for improvement.”

With the win, the Lions improved to 4-1 overall. They, along with Algona, are currently undefeated in the NCC.