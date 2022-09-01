Lions open season with impressive 42-0 win

(Above) Titan Schmitt dives into the endzone to score one of his five touchdowns that helped the Lions to a 42-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Sophomore Titan Schmitt scored five touchdowns and the Clear Lake Lions out-gained Iowa Falls-Alden 361 to 45 in an impressive season-opener Friday night. The Lions shut out the Cadets, 42-0.

With a healthy dose of underclassmen in the lineup, it was hard to know what to expect from the Lions this season. But after a miscue on the first play from scrimmage, they left little doubt that they are ready for action.

“The physicality we played with on both sides was a pleasant surprise for me,” said Head Coach Jared DeVries. “We were out-hitting them and had great line play. We just need to clean up some technical stuff and we’re ready to battle anybody. This group is outstanding at absorbing what we’re teaching and focusing on the task at hand.”

The Lion defense helped to settle early jitters by turning back the Cadets by forcing three-and-outs on their first three possessions. Meanwhile, junior quarterback Cael Stephany found a rhythm with successful handoffs to Schmitt and passes to seniors Zeke Nelson, Travaughn Luyobya and Alex Brcka. The balanced offensive attack produced two first quarter touchdowns by Schmitt for a quick 14-0 start.

Through one quarter of play Clear Lake had already produced 147-yards of offense, while the Lion defense held the Cadets to just 12, all on the ground.

“We had a young O-line who had to learn under fire and they did a great job,” said DeVries, noting sophomores Aaron Richtsmeier, Henry Bunn and Landyn Lewerke all had their first varsity start. “They handled it very, very well.”

In the second quarter Stephany took advantage of solid blocking to launch an air attack. Senior Ben Loge was Stephany’s target throughout much of the Lions’ drive to start the second quarter. Two completions to Loge helped to get the ball to the mid-field and an interference call on a third pass put the ball at the Cadet 22. Four straight handoffs to Schmitt resulted in another TD in less than five-minutes, making the lead 21-0.

The Cadets finally picked up a first down midway through the second quarter, but the Lions were able to take over on downs at their own 36. Clear Lake took the ball to the IF-A 39, but were forced into their only punt in the game. Nelson took the snap and thought about a play, but elected to boot it and pin the Cadets at the two-yard-line. The home team decided not to risk disaster and let time run out with the Lions leading, 21-0 at the break.

The Cadets appeared to shake off their first half blues at halftime and were able to string together a couple of first downs on their opening drive of the second half. Lion senior Alex Brcka stopped their momentum near mid-field with a big hit, causing a fumble recovered by senior Kaleb Hambly. The Lions made IF-A pay for the mistake with an eight-play, 47-yard drive to pay dirt and a 28-0 score.

Kinnick Clabaugh, who went five-for-five in PATs, notched his first touchback of the season on the ensuing kickoff.

Stephany recorded his first touchdown pass on Clear Lake’s next possession. His pitch to Nelson resulted in a nine-yard score and Clabaugh’s successful kick putting the running clock rule in effect at 35-0.

Luyobya grabbed an interception to set up Clear Lake’s final score, a six-yard scamper into the end zone by Schmitt.

Schmitt finished the game with 119-yards on 25 carries. Stephany ran the ball four times for 33-yards.

Stephany was 16/17 passing for 186-yards. He spread the wealth among four players, each averaging more than 10-yards per catch. Loge finished with five receptions for 57-yards; Luyobya had four catches for 53-yards; Nelson caught five passes for 50-yards; and Alex Brcka made two receptions for 26-yards.

Defensively, Hambly recorded a team-high eight tackles, six of them solo. Seniors Cabot Neuberger and Nick Brcka were next with six and one-half and five and one-half tackles, while junior Derek Erpelding had five. Another senior, Hayden Rieck, recorded four tackles, three of them solo. Clear Lake’s swarming defense also included Mitchil Smith with three and one-half tackles and Jake Trenary and Alex Brcka with three apiece. Both Brcka’s had sacks in the win.

This week the Lions travel to Algona for a 7 p.m. game against another North Central Conference foe. The Bulldogs got past Emmetsburg, 39-27, in their season-opener. The Lions will need to continue to play a very physical game, according to Coach DeVries. “They are big and strong and like to use misdirection, so we have to be on our keys.”

Algona’s sophomore quarterback Alex Manske was 11/14 for 180-yards in his first game. The Bulldogs also collected 269-yards on the ground, led by Manske with 10 carries for 104.