Lions open post-season with a win over Boone

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kody Kearns was all concentration as he kept his eye on the Boone offense during Monday night’s home game in the post-season tournament. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys opened post-season tournament play with a 60-43 win over Boone Monday night, Feb. 24, in the Lions gymnasium.

The record Lions used a strong third quarter to shake the 1-19 Toreadors.

“We’re still shaking a little rust off,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley, referring to a weeklong break his team has had from action. “But we got after it in the third quarter. Our offense was predicated by our defense.”

That third quarter included a 17-1 run which finally put the Lions in control.

Although they got off to a quick start, with Andrew Formanek draining a three-pointer in the first 15-seconds and pair of Carson Toebe buckets, the Lions couldn’t entirely shake the Toreadors. The Lions were an uncharacteristic 0/4 from three-point range in the opening period, but held a 13-6 lead after one.

Both teams shot a cool 35 percent in the first half, with Boone staying within striking distance at the half, 24-16.

The Lions started their third quarter scoring run with a Toebe three-pointer. Nick Danielson’s steal and score on the inbounds play pushed the lead to 10 and seemed to light a fire for the team. Jack Barragy swooshed a three and Toebe found the bottom of the net with a pull up jumper from the free-throw line