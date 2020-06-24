Lions move record to 2-2 with a win and two losses

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions (2-2) fell 8-4 to Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday, June 16, despite out-hitting them eight to six.

The Wolverines got things moving in the second inning, when an error scored two runs for the home team. They pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning.

In the fourth Drew Sonnenburg was hit by a pitch, driving in a run and Erik McHenry induced Reece Bueter to hit into a fielder’s choice, but one run scored and gave the Wolverines all they would need.

Clear Lake scored three runs in the top of the fourth. The rally started when Connor O’Tool singled. His courtesy runner advanced to second on an Austin Warnke bunt for a single. Caden Jones walked to load the bases. Crane scored and Warnke and Jones advances on a passed ball to set the stage for Erik McHenry. He doubled on a line drive, scoring two, but was thrown out trying to get to third.

The Lions made the score 6-4 in the fifth when Eric Ritter walked and advanced on a wild pitch and fielder’s choice. He scored on a ground out off the bat of Brecken Arndt.

Unfortunately the Lions couldn’t muster any more offense in the sixth or seventh and went down, 8-4.

Zak Wauters was the winning pitcher for Dike-New Hartford. He surrendered zero runs on one hit over three innings, striking out four and walking zero.

McHenry took the loss for the Lions. He surrendered five runs on two hits over three innings. Andrew Formanek started the game for the Lions. He went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.

McHenry led the team with two hits in four at bats.

Humboldt 4, CL 3

It came down to the last play, but the Lions were on the wrong end of a 4-3 defeat to Humboldt on Wednesday, June 17. The game was tied at three with Humboldt batting in the bottom of the seventh when Cade Witzke was hit by a pitch, driving in a run.

The Lions lost despite out-hitting Humboldt eight to two.

Clear Lake took control of the game with three runs in the top of the fifth inning. The frame started with Austin Warnke reaching on a line drive single to left field. He stole second and was joined on the base paths by Caden Jones, who singled on a ground ball to the third baseman. They advanced to second and third on a fielder’s choice by Erik McHenry. Warnke scored on an error and Jones came home on a single by Andrew Formanek. Eric Ritter put the ball in play and scored McHenry before the inning ended.

Humboldt was able to push one run across the plate in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 3-1, then pulled out the conference victory with three in the bottom of the seventh.

Witzke took the win for Humboldt. He went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four.

Noah Mason took the loss for Clear Lake. He surrendered four runs on two hits over two and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one. Brecken Arndt started the game for the Lions. He lasted four innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out three.

Andrew Formanek and Austin Warnke each had two hits for the Lions.

CL 10, New Hampton 2

The Lions defeated New Hampton 10-2 on Thursday, thanks to six runs in the fifth inning.

The big inning started with Erik McHenry being hit by a pitch and Andrew Formanek singling to left. After a pitching change McHenry scored on a wild pitch. With two out, Caden Jones and Connor O’Tool were each hit by pitches to load the bases. Back-to-back walks to Mitchell Raber and Austin Warnke pushed in two more runs

The onslaught continued when PJ Feuerbach singled to score a run. With the bases still loaded McHenry walked and Warnke came home on a passed ball, making the score 10-1.

Clear Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first after Feuerbach and McHenry walked and scored on a hit by Eric Ritter.

Two more runs scored in the fourth after Carson Krefft walked and was advanced on an error on a ground ball hit by Brecken Arndt. Krefft scored when Raber hit into a fielder’s choice and Arndt did the same on an error by the catcher.

Ritter picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one hit and one run over four innings, striking out nine. Jett Neuberger threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Feuerbach, Raber, Formanek, and O’Tool each collected one hit to lead the Lions.

The team played error-free ball.

“After week one I am very proud of our team,” said Head Coach AJ Feuerbach. “We had two tough losses against Dike-New Hartford and Humboldt due to some self-inflicted mistakes. That’s baseball and we came back Thursday night against a strong New Hampton program playing clean in all phases and we beat them. Eric Ritter went 2-0 on the week pitching and we are getting production from everyone. That will be needed for a full week this week.”

IF-A player tests positive for COVID-19

Clear Lake school officials were informed last week that an Iowa Falls-Alden baseball player had tested positive for COVID-19.

Clear Lake played its first baseball game of the season against IF-A on Monday, June 15. However, the player had not attended his teams’ first two games of the season, at Clear Lake and Fort Dodge St. Ed’s, and had only been at one day of baseball practice. That was June 16. Following that practice the player learned his father had tested positive. The player was then tested on June 17 and learned he tested positive, as well.

Clear Lake Activities Director Dale Ludwig said IF-A informed CLHS of the player who tested positive and was advised by the state that the Lions could proceed as normal.

According to guidelines set by the Iowa High School Athletic Association, IF-A’s season will be suspended for two weeks.