Lions move to 2-0 in NCC

(Above) Emily Theiss goes up for a kill during Tuesday night’s game against Iowa Falls-Alden. Theiss ended the night with nine kills. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake made it two straight with a win over another North Central Conference foe Tuesday night, Sept. 7. The Lions stopped Iowa Falls-Alden, 3-1, to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-0 in the NCC.

The Lions captured the first two games by scores of 25-17 and 26-24, however the Cadets marched back into the match with a 25-19 victory in game three. Clear Lake closed out the match, 25-14, in the fourth game.

Emily Theiss recorded 21 assists in the match to lead the Lions. Ashlyn Fread was right behind with 20 assists. The pair set the table most often for Xada Johnson, who put down a team-high 15 kills. Theiss had nine kills of her own. Grace Meyer was credited with seven kills, while Jaden Ainley and Hannah Blaha each had six.

The Lions served with just over 90 percent efficiency, led by Johnson’s 17/18 performance (94.4 percent). Blaha and Ainley were next, going 15/16 and 13/14 respectively. As a team, the Lions delivered five aces.

Defensively, Makella Jacobs made 18 digs. Ainley and Theiss were also in double figures with 12 and 11.

Blaha made it tough for the Cadets with three blocks.