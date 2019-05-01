Lions make the best of cold, rainy night

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sara Faber battles with a Humboldt defender. Faber scored the Lion’s lone goal against the Wildcats. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

It was a windy, rainy, cold night for soccer on Monday, April 22, but the Lions made it all worth it, as they downed Humboldt, 1-0.

“We had a tough time getting anything going. Between the weather and my players just being a little out of sync, we just couldn’t settle in,” said Lions Coach Greg Jennings.

Sara Faber had the Lions’ only goal. She found the back of the net with a sharp shot in the 65th minute of play.

Goal Keeper Chelsey Holck and Delaney Eden came up big for the Lions on the defensive side of things. In the final seconds of the game, Eden saved what would of been the tying goal right off the goal line.

In junior varsity action, the Lions were 4-0 winners.

“These kids might not get a lot of time in the varsity game, so they really take advantage of the time they get in the JV game,” said Coach Jennings.

Delaney Markwardt made a quick strike early in the game to put the Lions up 1-0. Soon after, freshman Kaylee McCarl added a couple more, followed by Ali Maulsby.

“It was a fun game for the kids. They all played well and moved the ball around very good,” added the coach.