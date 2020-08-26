Lions looking to repeat as District Champions

Jared DeVries, in his sixth year at the helm of the Clear Lake football program, has a clear vision for his team in 2020:

“Continue the tradition of playing championship level football that is built around a balanced offense, fundamentally sound and tough nosed defense, and explosive special teams.”

The Lions will be looking to repeat as a District Champion, and with 11 returning starters, they have to be considered a favorite to do just that. Last season the team finished 5-0 in their Class 2A district and were 10-1 overall.

The season begins this Friday, Aug. 28, when the Lions host their coach’s alma mater, Aplington-Parkersburg, at the newly renovated Lions Field. On Sept. 4, the Lions host Osage before opening the Class 2A, District 3 season against Iowa Falls-Alden, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, West Marshall and Roland-Story.

The Lions will have a new quarterback under experienced center Carson Krefft. Carson Toebe, who played wide receiver as a sophomore last year, will take the snap from two-year starting center Krefft. Coach DeVries said Toebe will be dangerous with his feet and his arm. He should have good protection working behind Krefft, a senior who anchors an offensive line with three returning starters. Senior Ty Fisher and junior Tucker Jones join Krefft on the line.

Fisher and Jones are also strong players on defense. Fisher returns as a linebacker, where he earned All-District honors as a junior. Coach DeVries said he considers Fisher to be one of the best two-way players in the state, noting he has great instincts for the game. Jones is listed as a defensive end for the Lions.

Toebe will have several good options on offense, starting with Jaden O’Brien-Green. The senior running back is a two-time All-District pick with good vision, speed and elusiveness, according to his coach. Junior Jagger Schmitt will play wide receiver and defensive back this season. Last season as a sophomore Schmitt earned All-District and All-State honors for his play as a defensive back. “He has great speed and athleticism,” said DeVries. “He will be looked at to get more touches on offense this season.” Senior Tyres Green will also contribute more at wide receiver this season, according to the coach. He was another All-District pick at defensive back last season.

The Lion defense is also stacked with experience and skill. Thomas Gansen will anchor a defensive line that returns three starters. Gansen, a senior, was an All-District player at defensive tackle last season. He will line up with senior defensive end Nathan Lollar, who is a returning starter at defensive end with “a good motor,” according to Coach DeVries. Seniors Sam Nelson and Austin Warnke also return at linebacker and defensive back respectively. Junior Max Dieke is another returning defensive lineman.

“We have a good amount of team speed and will look to utilize that in various ways,” said DeVries. “We will take it one game at a time with the goal of making a strong playoff run at the end of the season.”