Lions land 14 players on First Team All-District

Clear Lake’s superiority in Class 2A District 3 was recognized with 14 First Team All-District selections. In addition, the team’s coach, Jared DeVries, was named Coach of the Year; Quarterback Jaylen DeVries was chosen as Offensive MVP; Jack Barragy was picked as Defensive MVP; Ryan Thomas was tagged as the district’s Lineman MVP.

The Clear Lake Lions captured the District 3 title with a 5-0 record. New Hampton, Iowa Falls-Alden and Crestwood, Cresco each finished 3-2. Forest City was 1-4 in the district and Hampton-Dumont was 0-5.

Senior Jaylen DeVries was named as the First Team Quarterback. He collected 2,358-yards in passing during the season, for an average of 14.8-yards per completion. He completed 159 of 273 passing attempts. A 99-yard touchdown pass was among his 29 touchdown throws. He threw seven interceptions. DeVries was also a leading rushing for the Lions with 519-yards on 125 carries, an average of 4.2-yards. He scored eight touchdowns on the run.

Jaden O’Brien-Green, Nick Danielson, Kody Kearns, Ryan Thomas and Cameron Levenhagen were also named to the All-District First Team Offense.

O’Brien-Green topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark as a running back for the Lions. The junior carried the ball 150 times for 1,015-yards, an average of 6.8-yards per carry. He scored 10 touchdowns, the longest being 82-yards. O-Brien-Green also had six receptions for 58-yards.

Danielson and Kearns, both seniors, led the district’s First Team Receivers Corps. Danielson had 45 receptions for 666-yards, averaging 14.8-yards per catch. His nine touchdowns included a 99-yard touchdown reception. Kearns caught 46 passes this season for 941-yards, an average of 20.5-yards per catch. His 12 touchdown receptions included a 79-yard play.

Seniors Thomas and Levenhagen were First Team All-District Offensive Linemen.

Lions kicker Hunter Nielsen was one of two kickers named to the District’s First Team. The Clear Lake senior was successful on 44 of 50 PAT attempts (88 percent). He kicked off 63 times for a total of 2,746-yards with two touchbacks.

The First Team Defense features seven Lions.

Austin Larson and Thomas Gansen were each honored as Defensive Linemen. Larson, a senior, made 44 solo tackles this season and 17 tackle assists. He was also credited with five solo sacks and a sack assist. Gansen finished his junior season with 36 solo tackles, nine for a loss, and 14 tackle assists. He had five solo sacks and a sack assist. Gansen also made four fumble recoveries.

Ty Fisher and Connor O’Tool were First Team Linebackers. Fisher, a junior, had 44 solo tackles for the Lions, four of them for a loss. He also contributed 26 tackle assists, two solo sacks and a sack assist. O’Tool made 28 solo tackles, two for loss, in his senior season. He also had 21 tackle assists and an interception.

Sophomore Jagger Schmitt and junior Tyres Green were honored as First Team Defensive Backs. Schmitt made 34 solo tackles, two for loss, and 6.5 tackle assists. He snatched two interceptions, scoring a touchdown on one, and had a fumble recovery. Green made 18 tackles, four tackle assists and had three interceptions during the season.

Senior Jack Barragy was named to the First team as a Utility player. The Lion senior made 44 solo tackles, nine for loss, in addition to 16 tackle assists. He also recorded a solo sack, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Four Lions received Honorable Mention in All-District voting. Senior Jackson Loge, juniors Carson Krefft and Nathan Lollar, and sophomore Tucker Jones were recognized for their outstanding play.

The Class 2A District 3 All-Academic list also included a good number of Lions. To be named to the list players must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5. Clear Lake’s All-Academic players were: Jack Barragy, Nick Danielson, Jaylen DeVries, Tyler Eaton, Alec Eggers, PJ Feuerbach, Carson Krefft, Jackson Loge, Nathan Lollar, Sam Nelson, Jett Neuberger, Hunter Nielsen, Mitchell Raber, Jagger Schmitt and Ryan Thomas.