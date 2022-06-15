Lions keep improving

(Above) Titan Schmitt connects for a hit during the GHV game on Thursday, June 9. The Cards topped the Lions, 12-1 in five innings. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake sandwiches a pair of wins in the middle of five outings last week, bring ing the Lions’ record to 4-8 overall. They are currently in the second tier of North Central Conference standings with a 2-5 record.

“I see improvement each week and we are getting valued game experience with a very inexperienced group overall,” said Lions Coach AJ Feuerbach. “The kids have had a fantastic attitude and are always looking to improve on their individual games.”

On Thursday, June 16, the Lions will play at Red Oak. They will return home Monday, June 20, to take on Webster City. One Wednesday, June 22, they will play at Iowa Falls.

St. Ed’s 11, CL 1 (5)

The Lions were limited to just three hits in a five-inning loss to St. Edmond Monday, June 6. The Lions’ lone run came in the first inning when Ben Loge led off with a single and stole a base to get into scoring position. Designated hitter Cabot Neuberger was credited with the RBI.

Dylan Bieber and Hudson Smith were the only other Lions to reach base on hits.

Wes Wharton took the loss on the mount. He gave up four runs on two hits. He struck out two and walked four over one and one-third innings. Bieber came in to pitch two and two-thirds innings, surrendering one his, striking out two and walking three. Tyler LeFevre was charged with seven runs on four hits. He walked three. Mason Murphy threw two-thirds of a inning and struck out one.

CL 10, Central Springs 1

Jett Neuberger threw a two-hitter to help the Lions defeat Central Springs on June 7. The Lion ace struck out 15 and walked just one in a 10-1 romp.

“Jett is our only senior and our captain. He has been a leader for us and he has been great on the mound pitching,” said Coach Feuerbach. “We are going to get him and the team more wins with offensive improvement and scoring runs. We hope to get that job done in the coming weeks.”

Clear Lake had their bats humming against the Panthers. They scored their 10 runs on 11 hits.

Andrew Theiss led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Titan Schmitt had a pair of hits and RBIs, while Zeke Nelson had two hits and one RBI. Taylor Plagge also contributed an RBI.

CL 17, C-G-D 7

The Lion offense continued to produce against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows the next night. They scored four runs in the first, five in the second and three in the third on their way to a 10-run win.

The hits weren’t as plentiful, but they were timely and powerful.

Titan Schmitt had three hits, including a triple and double, and finished with four RBIs. Jett Neuberger also had a double.

Ben Loge helped the team with two of Clear Lake’s seven stolen bases. The Lions also reached base six times when batters were hit by a pitch and the Cowboys committed four errors in the game.

Andrew Theiss was the winner on the mound. He threw three innings, giving up three hits and striking out five. Mason Murphy worked one inning and surrendered three runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out one. Schmitt threw three innings in relief and gave up four runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.

GHV 12, CL 1 (5)

After three games in three days, the Clear Lake bats were apparently tired. The Lions managed just three hits in their non-conference game with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Thursday. The Cards claimed the matchup, 12-1, in five innings.

The top three in the order, Ben Loge, Dylan Bieber and Jett Neuberger had hits for the Lions. The only run crossed the plate in the third inning.

Bieber took the loss on the mound in his first start. The freshman gave up eight runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out two. Cabot Neuberger came in for two innings. The Cards scored four runs on four hits off him. He walked two and struck out one.

CL 7, IF-A 0

Andrew Theiss allowed just three hits and struck out 13 on his way to pitching a shutout against Iowa Falls-Alden Friday night. The Lions recorded a 7-0 NCC win.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when the Lions pushed five runs across home plate. They picked up two more runs in the sixth.

Clear Lake scored the runs on three hits. Taylor Plagge smashed a double and had three RBIs. Ben Loge and Hudson Smith reached on singles and had RBIs.