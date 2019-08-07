Lions have six players named to All-NCC teams

By Marianne Gasaway

Six members of the Clear Lake Lions baseball team have received All-North Central Conference honors.

Senior Mac Adams was a unanimous selection as a First Team pitcher. Teammates Erik McHenry and Chase Stuver were also First Team choices as an infielder and outfielder respectively. Andrew Formanek, AJ Stevenson and Austin Warnke were named to the All-NCC Second Team.

Adams posted a record of 4-1 on five starts on the mound for a winning percentage of .800, ranking him fifth in the league. He had the fourth best ERA at 1.86. Adams pitched 37.2 innings and gave up 27 hits and walked 26, putting 53 batters on base, an average of 1.41 per inning pitched, which was third best in the NCC.

McHenry was recorded 15 hits in 33 at-bats, including four doubles, for a batting average of .455, ranking him third in the league. The junior topped all NCC players with a .695 on-base percentage and was eighth in slugging percentage with a .576 average. McHenry batted in 13 runs, placing him in the top 10 in the NCC. McHenry also pitched for the Lions and was ninth among NCC pitchers in strikeouts per inning with an average of 1.20 per inning. He recorded 16 strikeouts in 13.1 innings on the mound. He was 12th in ERA rankings at 3.68.

Stuver had the seventh best batting average among NCC players with an average of .422. His line included six doubles and 17 RBIs, which was fourth best in the league. The senior had 19 hits in 45 at-bats. With an on-base percentage of .509, he tied for eighth in the NCC. His slugging percentage of .556 also ranked him eighth.

Formanek, who is just a sophomore, was named to the Second Team as a pitcher. He was among the league leaders in the earned run average with a mark of 2.23. He was on the mound for 15.2 innings and surrendered 15 hits, walked 13 and hit one batter. He struck out 28. His strikeout per inning average of 1.79 ranked him second in the NCC. Opponents had a batting average of .242 when facing Formanek.

AJ Stevenson, a senior, was a