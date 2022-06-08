Lions handed four straight losses

(Above) Andrew Theiss started on the mound for the Lions against Algona on Tuesday, May 31. The Bulldogs defeated Clear Lake, 20-1 in five innings. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

After opening the season with a win, the Lions were handed four straight conference losses last week. Fans have two opportunities this week to cheer on their team. Clear Lake will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight (Thursday, June 9) and Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday. On Monday the Lions will be at Algona, followed by a trip to Dike-New Hartford Tuesday.

Algona 20, CL 1

Algona’s bats were on fire when they met Clear Lake Tuesday, May 31. They rolled, 20-1 in five innings.

Andrew Theiss started on the mound for the Lions and went two and two-thirds innings, giving up eight runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three. Mike Murphy came in to throw one and one-third innings and surrendered five runs on four hits. He walked six and struck out one. Taylor Plagge and and Tyler LeFevre each pitched less than an inning, with Plagge giving up six runs. He walked three and gave up one hit. LeFevre have up one run on one hit and two walks.

Clear Lake had two hits in the game. Theiss and Ben Loge each reached on singles. Plagge was credited with the RBI that scored Theiss in the second inning.

H-D 3, CL 2

Jett Neuberger struck out 14 in a defensive battle with Hampton-Dumont, but the Bulldogs rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated the Lions, 3-2, May 27.

Both teams scored a single run in the first inning, but then were held scoreless until late.

Neuberger held the Bulldogs hitless in six and two-thirds innings on the mound. He walked three and gave up one earned run before being relieved by Cabot Neuberger. H-D scored two runs on two hits and a walk by Neuberger in the seventh.

Clear Lake had six hits in the game, paced by Jett Neuberger with a pair. One of his hits scored a run. Cabot Neuberger had the other RBI in the game. Zeke Nelson, Ben Loge and Wes Wharton had the Lions’ other hits.

Webster City 11, CL 1

A nine-run sixth inning spelled defeat for the Lions Wednesday, June 1. The Lions were plagued by seven errors in an 11-1 loss.

Clear Lake scored its only run in the first inning. Wes Wharton earned the RBI. His was one of six Lion hits in the game.

Webster City plated one run in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the third for a 2-1 lead that lasted until the sixth inning.

Jett Neuberger was the losing pitcher, despite striking out 11. He gave up five runs on four hits and walked two. Wharton came in for one-third of an inning and six runs scored on one hit and four walks.

Humboldt 6, CL 1

Clear Lake and Humboldt played a close game Friday night, June 3. Both teams connected for six hits and had four errors, however the Wildcats emerged with the 6-1 victory.

The game was scoreless until Humboldt scored three runs in the third inning. The Lions responded with their only run in the third, while the Wildcats tacked on more in the fifth and sixth.

Ben Loge and Tyler LeFevre had two hits apiece for the Lions.

Andrew Theiss handled pitching duties for Clear Lake. He gave up six runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked four.