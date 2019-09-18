Lions go down to the wire in exciting win over GHV

(Above) Clear Lake’s Max Deike recovered a fumble to end a scoring threat by GHV at the end of the first half. Also pictured for Clear Lake is Nathan Lollar (74), and Austin Larson (68). -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s Hunter Nielsen successfully booted his fourth PAT late in the game, giving the Lions an exciting 28-27 victory over rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Friday night in Garner. The kick capped a three-play, 81-yard touchdown drive which had tied the game in the final three minutes of play.

GHV outscored the Lions 20-7 in the fourth quarter and was ever so close to upsetting the second ranked team in Class 2A. Instead, the Lions moved to 3-0 and 1-0 in the district. GHV fell to 1-3, 0-1.

“All of these situations— a late kick, coming from behind, making a big stop, will help us down the line,” said Clear Lake Coach Jared DeVries. The head Lion said he expected the Cardinals to be a tough competitor. “They played a good, physical football game and so did our kids. We played with a lot of toughness. Our kids continued to fight. I’m real proud of them.”

The Lions found themselves behind for the first time this season in the first quarter of the game. Cardinal quarterback Landon Dalbeck connected with Jared Shaw on a well-executed screen pass that put GHV on the scoreboard first. Dalbeck kicked the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.

But the high was short-lived.

On the ensuing possession quarterback Jaylen DeVries delivered a pass to Nick Danielson, who raced 75-yards for a touchdown. Nielsen split the uprights for a 7-7 score.

Early in the second quarter the Lions doubled their lead with a three-play, 69-yard drive. Jaden O’Brien-Green took a pitch from DeVries into the end zone from 24-yards out.

After GHV was stopped at mid-field, the Lions piled on another score. This time DeVries found Kody Kearns. The senior reeled in the ball and broke two tackles for a score midway through the second quarter, 21-7. Clear Lake looked to dominate, as Danielson intercepted Dalbeck on GHV’s next possession, but the Cardinals kept the Lions caged. The Cards made one more stab at scoring in the final seconds of the first half when a fake punt resulted in a fourth down completion to Shaw at mid-field. Two plays later, a hard hit by Danielson knocked the ball loose and Clear Lake’s Max Deike recovered the ball to end the threat.

First half statistics showed the contrast in the style of offense the teams were employing. The Lions used an air attack, collecting 186 of their 232 first half yards by passing. GHV had 127-yards of offense in the first half; 124 were gained on the ground. Final totals in the game had the Lions with 218-yards passing and 144 on the ground. GHV had just 64 passing, but racked up 279-yards rushing.

The Cards began to mix it up a bit when they took possession to open the second half. Joe Pringnitz continued to be the workhorse carrying the ball, but ultimately an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dalbeck to Dalton Graff gave the Cards their second score, closing the margin to 21-14.

The Lions responded by marching the ball from their own 24 to the GHV 10, but the drive ended on downs. Momentum seemed to be in GHV’s favor, but the Cards couldn’t build on their defensive stop. The offense went three-and-out and Clear Lake got the ball back at their 41 late in the third quarter. Once again the GHV defense rose up, sacking DeVries twice and forcing a punt. Defensive pressure contributed to Kearns kicking the ball off the side of his foot, yielding an eight-yard punt to the GHV 45.

The Cardinals drove the ball to the one before a procedure penalty backed them up to the six-yard line. Shaw took the ball in with 8:53 remaining and Dalbeck kicked the PAT to tie the score at 21-21.

The Lions fumbled at midfield on their next possession and the Cardinals continued to roll with six-minutes remaining in the game. Pringnitz and Shaw were formidable on the ground, taking turns toting the ball all the way to the goal line. Pringnitz reached pay dirt with 3:19 remaining, giving his team a 27-21 lead.

But the Lions were not ready to give up. Instead of hanging their heads after GHV’s score, Dalbeck’s PAT was partially blocked by Danielson, leaving the door open for the Lions to tie, and possibly get the win.

Ironically, it was three running plays that resulted in a Clear Lake touchdown to make the score 27-27. O’Brien-Green had runs of five and 52-yards and DeVries was not to be denied from 24-yards out. The 81-yard drive set the stage for Nielsen’s heroics which kept the Lions unbeaten.

Clear Lake’s defense held the Cardinals in check until time expired.

DeVries finished with 218-yards passing, completing 15 of 22 attempts. He rushed 13 times for 29-yards. Kody Kearns had six receptions for 100-yards and Danielson pulled in six for 101-yards. Jack Barragy had two catches for 12-yards and Jagger Schmitt made one for five-yards.

O’Brien-Green averaged over eight-yards per carry in the game. He rushed 14 times for 116-yards.

Defensively, Ty Fisher led the Lions with five solo and 12 assisted tackles. Jagger Schmitt was also a monster on defense with a team-high seven solo tackles and three assists. Sam Nelson made five solo and five assists, while Kearns had six solo and two assisted tackles. Connor O’Tool was also among the leaders on defense with three solo and seven assisted tackles.

Pringnitz and Shaw provided the bulk of GHV’s yardage.