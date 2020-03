Team effort lifts Lions in opening game

The Clear Lake girls basketball team recorded its first-ever win at the State Tournament Monday night. The Lions used an 18-1 third quarter run to race past Davenport Assumption, 60-46.

The Lions (23-2) will meet Sioux City Heelan in the semi-finals Thursday. That game is scheduled to tip off at 3:15 p.m. in Wells Fargo Arena.