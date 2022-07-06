Lions finish in fourth place in NCC

(Above) What do you think? Did he make it? As it turns out, Ben Loge’s slide was successful as he beat the throw to second base. Loge had one of Clear Lake’s four hits in the game against Humboldt. -Reportr photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions wrapped up the regular season by going .500 in conference games and enduring a tough loss against Forest City. Clear Lake finished in fourth place in the North Central Conference with a 7-6 record.

CL 4, Humboldt 0

Jett Neuberger pitched a one-hitter to lift the Lions to a 4-0 conference win over Humboldt Monday, June 27. Neuberger struck out 15 and walked two in seven innings pitched at home.

Zeke Nelson provided most of Clear Lake’s offense with three hits and a stolen base. Ben Loge had the Lions’ only other hit and he, along with Neuberger, collected RBIs.

Wildcat pitcher Caden Matson struck out 10 Lions, but had some control problems and hit four Clear Lake batters. Loge reached base twice being hit and he made the most of it by stealing two bases in the game. Nelson, Alex Kerr and Neuberger also had stolen bases.

Forest City 13, CL 3 (6)

Forest City (14-7) took advantage of four Lions errors and young pitching to score 13 runs on seven hits on their way to a 13-3 non-conference victory.

The Lions scored single runs in the second and third inning and trailed by only one-run before the Indians erupted for five in the fourth inning. They added three more in the fifth and finished the game in the sixth with two runs for a 10-run margin.

Mason Murphy took the loss on the mound, giving up three runs, one earned, on no hits and two walks in two innings of work. Cabot Neuberger allowed 10 runs on seven hits. He walked nine and struck out one.

The Lions had six hits in the game. Lead-off batter Ben Loge recorded two singles and two stolen bases. Tyler LeFevre, Jett Neuberger, Titan Schmitt and Zeke Nelson each had singles.

C-G-D 24, CL 5

The Lions held a 3-1 lead through four innings, but the wheels fell off after that. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (3-11, 9-20) plated seven runs in the fifth and 16 in the sixth to pound the Lions, 24-5.

Five players took the mound for the Lions, starting with Andrew Theiss, who allowed one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked one. Dylan Bieber was tagged for the loss. The freshman gave up five runs on one hit and four walks. Four runs on three hits scored with Alex Kerr on the hill. The Cowboys jumped on Titan Schmitt for seven runs on 12 hits and two walks in one-third of an inning. Tyler LeFevre got the last two outs in the sixth, but two runs scored after four walks and a strikeout.

The Lions had eight hits in the game. Jett Neuberger and Schmitt had two apiece and Schmitt earned two RBIs.