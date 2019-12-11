Lions fall to West Fork, beat C-G-D

(Above) Jackson Loge brings the ball down the floor against a West Fork defender in Tuesday night’s game. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys basketball team is off to a 1-1 start, following a loss to West Fork and win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

“We still have some growing up to do and a little learning on the run, but I like the way this team responds already,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley. “Obviously we have some guys in new positions and new roles this year. We are very talented, just need to grow as a team.”

This week the Lions were scheduled to play at Mason City Monday night. Friday they will open North Central Conference play at Iowa Falls and Tuesday, Dec. 17, they will host Webster City in another NCC battle.

West Fork 76, CL 70

“West Fork is always a quality opponent that is very well coached. We knew this would be a tough game to start a season,” said Coach Ainley about the Lions’ Tuesday, Dec. 3, matchup.

The Lions got off to a good start, with the defensive effort providing offensive opportunities. After one quarter of play Clear Lake was ahead, 22-13. However, in the second quarter the Lions got into a little foul trouble and allowed the War Hawks to get back into the game, courtesy of the free throw line.

The Lions led at halftime, 32-28.

“In the third quarter we did not respond and allowed them to get a lot of easy baskets and some wide open looks from outside. We did not guard very well and they were able to get a lead and build on it and we were not able to make it up in the end,” said Coach Ainley. “Overall, we did not guard like we have been accustomed to in Clear Lake and that was disappointing. We can’t give up 76 points.”

The War Hawks outscored the Lions 26-16 in the third and then kept things even in the final quarter for the six-point non-conference win.

“I did not have the team prepared to go and we did not have or execute a very good game plan,” added Ainley.

Despite the disappointing result, the coach was pleased with

